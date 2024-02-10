Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Current Records: Lafayette 10-14, Lehigh 7-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Lafayette and the Mountain Hawks are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stabler Arena. Lafayette is looking to tack on another W to their five-game streak on the road.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Lafayette proved on Wednesday. They strolled past the Crusaders with points to spare, taking the game 75-59.

Meanwhile, Lehigh lost a heartbreaker to the Black Knights when they met back in December of 2022, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. The Mountain Hawks fell 68-57 to the Black Knights. Lehigh didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Leopards are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-14 record this season. As for the Mountain Hawks, their loss dropped their record down to 7-15.

Lafayette was able to grind out a solid win over the Mountain Hawks in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 71-64. Will Lafayette repeat their success, or do the Mountain Hawks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Lehigh and Lafayette both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.