Who's Playing

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 7-9, Lehigh 6-10

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

What to Know

Loyola Maryland and Lehigh are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stabler Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

Loyola Maryland was supposed to head into this matchup following a close win against American, but that's certainly not how things went down on Monday. Loyola Maryland suffered a bruising 73-54 defeat at the hands of American. The match marked the Greyhounds' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Loyola Maryland struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, Lehigh's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 63-58 to Boston U. That's two games in a row now that the Mountain Hawks have lost by exactly five points.

Despite their defeat, Lehigh saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tyler Whitney-Sidney, who went 8 for 15 en route to 20 points plus four steals, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Nasir Whitlock, who posted ten points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Loyola Maryland's loss dropped their record down to 7-9. As for Lehigh, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-10.

Loyola Maryland was able to grind out a solid victory over Lehigh in their previous meeting last Sunday, winning 80-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for Loyola Maryland since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Lehigh and Loyola Maryland both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.