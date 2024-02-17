Who's Playing

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 6-20, Lehigh 9-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Stabler Arena. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Lehigh ultimately got the result they hoped for on Monday. They walked away with a 71-63 victory over the Bison. The win made it back-to-back wins for Lehigh.

Lehigh's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Burke Chebuhar, who scored 14 points along with eight rebounds and two steals, and Joshua Ingram, who scored 22 points along with eight rebounds. Ingram didn't help Lehigh's cause all that much against the Leopards on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match.

Meanwhile, the Greyhounds strolled past the Leopards with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 79-64.

The Mountain Hawks' victory bumped their record up to 9-15. As for the Greyhounds, their win bumped their record up to 6-20.

Lehigh was able to grind out a solid win over the Greyhounds in their previous matchup back in January, winning 88-76. Will Lehigh repeat their success, or do the Greyhounds have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Lehigh has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.