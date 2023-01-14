Who's Playing

American @ Lehigh

Current Records: American 12-4; Lehigh 8-8

What to Know

The American Eagles are 1-12 against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Eagles and Lehigh will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET at Stabler Arena. Lehigh will be strutting in after a victory while American will be stumbling in from a loss.

The game between American and the Army West Point Black Knights on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with American falling 72-60 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, the Mountain Hawks strolled past the Holy Cross Crusaders with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 76-58.

American is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

American's defeat took them down to 12-4 while Lehigh's win pulled them up to 8-8. A win for the Eagles would reverse both their bad luck and Lehigh's good luck. We'll see if American manages to pull off that tough task or if Lehigh keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Eagles are a 3.5-point favorite against the Mountain Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Lehigh have won 12 out of their last 13 games against American.