Lehigh vs. American odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 27 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Lehigh and American.
Get ready for a Patriot League battle as the Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the American Eagles will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Bender Arena. American is 9-10 overall and 5-3 at home, while Lehigh is 5-15 overall and 1-11 on the road. American has won five of its past seven games. Lehigh has lost four straight games and five of six. The Eagles are favored by seven points in the latest American vs. Lehigh odds, while the over-under is set at 145.5. Before entering any Lehigh vs. American picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 12 of the 2019-20 season on a 6-2 run on top-rated college basketball spread picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen handsome returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on American vs. Lehigh. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Lehigh vs. American:
- Eagles vs. Mountain Hawks spread: Eagles -7
- Eagles vs. Mountain Hawks over-under: 146 points
- Eagles vs. Mountain Hawks money line: American -312, Lehigh 247
What you need to know about American
The Eagles came up short against Colgate on Saturday, falling 79-69. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak. Sa'eed Nelson led American with 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Nelson leads the team in scoring with 16.6 points per game. He has scored 21 points in three consecutive games. Mark Gasperini chipped in with 15 points.
What you need to know about Lehigh
Lehigh received a tough blow on Saturday as it fell 74-56 to Lafayette. The Mountain Hawks shot 39 percent from the field and missed 13 of 18 3-point attempts. Nic Lynch was the leading scorer for Lehigh with 13 points. Jordan Cohen leads the team in scoring with 15.4 points per game but was held to a season-low two points as he missed seven of eight shots from the field. He did have six assists.
How to make Lehigh vs. American picks
The model has simulated American vs. Lehigh 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Lehigh vs. American? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the American vs. Lehigh spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
