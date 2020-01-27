Lehigh vs. American odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 27 predictions from proven model

Get ready for a Patriot League battle as the Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the American Eagles will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Bender Arena. American is 9-10 overall and 5-3 at home, while Lehigh is 5-15 overall and 1-11 on the road. American has won five of its past seven games. Lehigh has lost four straight games and five of six. The Eagles are favored by seven points in the latest American vs. Lehigh odds, while the over-under is set at 145.5. Before entering any Lehigh vs. American picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Eagles vs. Mountain Hawks spread: Eagles -7

Eagles vs. Mountain Hawks over-under: 146 points

Eagles vs. Mountain Hawks money line: American -312, Lehigh 247

What you need to know about American

The Eagles came up short against Colgate on Saturday, falling 79-69. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak. Sa'eed Nelson led American with 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Nelson leads the team in scoring with 16.6 points per game. He has scored 21 points in three consecutive games. Mark Gasperini chipped in with 15 points.

What you need to know about Lehigh

Lehigh received a tough blow on Saturday as it fell 74-56 to Lafayette. The Mountain Hawks shot 39 percent from the field and missed 13 of 18 3-point attempts. Nic Lynch was the leading scorer for Lehigh with 13 points. Jordan Cohen leads the team in scoring with 15.4 points per game but was held to a season-low two points as he missed seven of eight shots from the field. He did have six assists.

How to make Lehigh vs. American picks

