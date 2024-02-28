A pair of hot Patriot League teams will square off on Wednesday night when the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (12-15, 9-7 Patriot League) host the Boston University Terriers (13-16, 8-8). Lehigh has won five consecutive games, including a 71-63 win at Lafayette on Saturday. Boston has won three straight contests, getting past Loyola-Md. in overtime on Sunday. The Terriers escaped with a 72-71 win in the first meeting between these teams this season, which came on Feb. 3.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stabler Arena. Lehigh is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Lehigh vs. Boston University odds, while the over/under is 138.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Lehigh vs. Boston U. spread: Lehigh -6.5

Lehigh vs. Boston U. over/under: 138.5 points

Lehigh vs. Boston U. money line: Lehigh -279, Boston U. +224

Why Lehigh can cover

Lehigh has not lost a game since the first week of February, rattling off a five-game winning streak to move into third place in the Patriot League standings. The Mountain Hawks have covered the spread in four of those five games, including an upset win at Bucknell two weeks ago. Their most recent outing was a 71-63 victory over Lafayette on Saturday, as they jumped out to a 37-26 lead at halftime and never looked back.

Senior forward Burke Chebuhar scored 16 points and completed his double-double effort with 12 rebounds, scoring in double figures for the fourth straight game. Junior guard Tyler Whitney-Sidney leads Lehigh with 14.6 points and 2.2 assists per game, while junior guard Keith Higgins Jr. (13.7) and senior forward Dominic Parolin (11.6) are both in double digits as well. Lehigh has covered the spread in nine of its last 12 games, and it is 6-3 in its last nine home games against Boston.

Why Boston University can cover

Boston University has already picked up one win over Lehigh this season, beating the Mountain Hawks as a 1-point home underdog earlier this month. Freshman guard Michael McNair exploded for 14 of his 21 points in the second half of that game, even though he only averages 2.0 points per game. Senior guard Miles Brewster chipped in 17 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Terriers are riding a three-game winning streak, including a 67-52 win at American as 6-point road underdogs. Senior guard Anthony Morales had 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, while Brewster finished with 16 points on 6 of 8 shooting. Boston University has won five of the last six meetings between these teams overall.

