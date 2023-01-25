The Lehigh Mountain Hawks look for the regular-season sweep when they take on the Holy Cross Crusaders in a key Patriot League matchup on Wednesday. The Mountain Hawks (11-8, 6-2 Patriot League), who have won six in a row, are in second place in the conference, 2.5 games behind Colgate. The Crusaders (7-14, 4-4), who snapped a three-game skid with an 80-73 win over Bucknell on Saturday, are tied for fourth in the Patriot with American and Lafayette. Lehigh defeated Holy Cross in the first meeting, 76-58.

Tip-off from Hart Center in Worcester, Massachusetts is set for 7 p.m. ET. Holy Cross leads the all-time series 44-29, but Lehigh has won seven of the past 10 matchups. The Mountain Hawks are 3-point favorites in the latest Lehigh vs. Holy Cross odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 140.5.

Lehigh vs. Holy Cross spread: Lehigh -3

Lehigh vs. Holy Cross over/under: 140.5 points

LEH: The Mountain Hawks are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games overall

HC: The Crusaders are 5-0 ATS in their last five games against a team with a winning straight-up record

Why Lehigh can cover



The Mountain Hawks have three players averaging at least 13 points per game, led by senior guard Evan Taylor. Taylor has been on fire from the perimeter, and is averaging 14.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is connecting on 45.5% of his field goals, including a blistering 45.8% from 3-point range, and 77.1% of his free throws. He has registered two double-doubles on the season, including in each of the last two games. He is coming off a 10-point, 13-rebound effort against Lafayette in a 61-49 win on Saturday.

Also helping power Lehigh is sophomore guard Keith Higgins, who has reached double digits in three consecutive games and 14 times on the year. He had a season-high 28 points in an 80-78 loss at Army on Dec. 30, and had 27 points in a 74-70 win at Loyola-Maryland on Jan. 16. For the season, Higgins is averaging 14.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Why Holy Cross can cover

The Crusaders have four players scoring in double figures, led by senior forward Gerrale Gates. Gates is averaging 17.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, and is connecting on 50.7% of his field goals. He has registered three double-doubles in the last four games, including a 15-point, 12-rebound performance against Colgate in a 77-71 setback on Jan. 18. He also had a double-double in the last meeting with the Mountain Hawks, recording 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Junior guard Bo Montgomery is also having a productive season, averaging 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Montgomery has registered 18 steals as well in 21 games of action, all starts. He has scored in double figures in each of the last three games, including a 13-point performance at Bucknell on Saturday.

