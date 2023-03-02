Who's Playing

Lafayette @ Lehigh

Regular Season Records: Lafayette 9-22; Lehigh 16-13

What to Know

The Lafayette Leopards have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Lehigh Mountain Hawks and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 12 of last year. The Leopards and Lehigh are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 2 at Stabler Arena in the second round of the Patriot League Conference Tourney.

Lafayette came up short against the Bucknell Bison on Saturday, falling 75-65. A silver lining for Lafayette was the play of center Justin Vander Baan, who posted a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Lehigh was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 59-56 to the Boston University Terriers. Guard Tyler Whitney-Sidney had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes with 4-for-13 shooting.

Lafayette is expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 11-5 against the spread when expected to lose.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.90

Odds

The Mountain Hawks are a 3-point favorite against the Leopards, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountain Hawks as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Lehigh have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Lafayette.