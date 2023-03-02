Who's Playing
Lafayette @ Lehigh
Regular Season Records: Lafayette 9-22; Lehigh 16-13
What to Know
The Lafayette Leopards have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Lehigh Mountain Hawks and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 12 of last year. The Leopards and Lehigh are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 2 at Stabler Arena in the second round of the Patriot League Conference Tourney.
Lafayette came up short against the Bucknell Bison on Saturday, falling 75-65. A silver lining for Lafayette was the play of center Justin Vander Baan, who posted a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Lehigh was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 59-56 to the Boston University Terriers. Guard Tyler Whitney-Sidney had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes with 4-for-13 shooting.
Lafayette is expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 11-5 against the spread when expected to lose.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.90
Odds
The Mountain Hawks are a 3-point favorite against the Leopards, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountain Hawks as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Lehigh have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Lafayette.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Lehigh 66 vs. Lafayette 64
- Jan 21, 2023 - Lehigh 61 vs. Lafayette 49
- Feb 26, 2022 - Lehigh 78 vs. Lafayette 58
- Feb 12, 2022 - Lafayette 73 vs. Lehigh 69
- Feb 28, 2021 - Lafayette 71 vs. Lehigh 70
- Feb 27, 2021 - Lafayette 75 vs. Lehigh 69
- Jan 03, 2021 - Lafayette 82 vs. Lehigh 70
- Jan 02, 2021 - Lehigh 90 vs. Lafayette 89
- Feb 08, 2020 - Lehigh 62 vs. Lafayette 59
- Jan 25, 2020 - Lafayette 74 vs. Lehigh 56
- Jan 30, 2019 - Lehigh 93 vs. Lafayette 86
- Jan 02, 2019 - Lehigh 86 vs. Lafayette 83
- Feb 24, 2018 - Lehigh 79 vs. Lafayette 64
- Dec 29, 2017 - Lehigh 79 vs. Lafayette 74
- Feb 19, 2017 - Lehigh 81 vs. Lafayette 55
- Jan 21, 2017 - Lehigh 75 vs. Lafayette 68
- Feb 21, 2016 - Lehigh 73 vs. Lafayette 61
- Feb 08, 2016 - Lehigh 87 vs. Lafayette 72