Who's Playing

Loyola-Maryland @ Lehigh

Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 8-18; Lehigh 14-10

What to Know

The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. Loyola-Maryland's road trip will continue as they head to Stabler Arena at 7 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the Mountain Hawks.

The Greyhounds were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 76-70 to the Army West Point Black Knights.

Meanwhile, Lehigh has to be hurting after a devastating 81-53 defeat at the hands of the Colgate Raiders on Wednesday.

Loyola-Maryland is expected to lose this next one by 8. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountain Hawks are a big 8-point favorite against the Greyhounds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Lehigh and Loyola-Maryland both have eight wins in their last 16 games.