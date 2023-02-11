Who's Playing
Loyola-Maryland @ Lehigh
Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 8-18; Lehigh 14-10
What to Know
The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. Loyola-Maryland's road trip will continue as they head to Stabler Arena at 7 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the Mountain Hawks.
The Greyhounds were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 76-70 to the Army West Point Black Knights.
Meanwhile, Lehigh has to be hurting after a devastating 81-53 defeat at the hands of the Colgate Raiders on Wednesday.
Loyola-Maryland is expected to lose this next one by 8. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
Odds
The Mountain Hawks are a big 8-point favorite against the Greyhounds, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Lehigh and Loyola-Maryland both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Jan 16, 2023 - Lehigh 74 vs. Loyola-Maryland 70
- Feb 20, 2022 - Loyola-Maryland 69 vs. Lehigh 42
- Jan 16, 2022 - Loyola-Maryland 69 vs. Lehigh 57
- Feb 21, 2021 - Lehigh 76 vs. Loyola-Maryland 72
- Feb 20, 2021 - Loyola-Maryland 75 vs. Lehigh 47
- Mar 03, 2020 - Lehigh 78 vs. Loyola-Maryland 75
- Feb 29, 2020 - Lehigh 74 vs. Loyola-Maryland 71
- Jan 05, 2020 - Lehigh 78 vs. Loyola-Maryland 71
- Mar 02, 2019 - Loyola-Maryland 92 vs. Lehigh 73
- Jan 06, 2019 - Lehigh 89 vs. Loyola-Maryland 72
- Feb 21, 2018 - Lehigh 80 vs. Loyola-Maryland 74
- Jan 24, 2018 - Loyola-Maryland 91 vs. Lehigh 88
- Feb 01, 2017 - Loyola-Maryland 62 vs. Lehigh 60
- Jan 05, 2017 - Loyola-Maryland 84 vs. Lehigh 83
- Feb 03, 2016 - Lehigh 71 vs. Loyola-Maryland 66
- Jan 06, 2016 - Loyola-Maryland 51 vs. Lehigh 50