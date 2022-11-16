Who's Playing

Marist @ Lehigh

Current Records: Marist 1-1; Lehigh 1-2

What to Know

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Marist Red Foxes at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 16 at Stabler Arena. The Mountain Hawks should still be riding high after a win, while Marist will be looking to regain their footing.

Lehigh took their contest at home on Sunday with ease, bagging a 97-58 victory over the Misericordia Cougars.

Meanwhile, Marist was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 78-75 to the Binghamton Bearcats.

Lehigh is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 0-2 ATS, to cover the spread.

Lehigh didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Red Foxes when the teams previously met four seasons ago, but they still walked away with a 78-72 win. Will the Mountain Hawks repeat their success, or does Marist have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountain Hawks are a 5-point favorite against the Red Foxes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Lehigh have won both of the games they've played against Marist in the last eight years.