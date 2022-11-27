Who's Playing

Monmouth @ Lehigh

Current Records: Monmouth 0-6; Lehigh 3-2

What to Know

The Monmouth Hawks will take on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at Stabler Arena. Lehigh should still be riding high after a win, while the Hawks will be looking to right the ship.

Monmouth ended up a good deal behind the Cornell Big Red when they played this past Friday, losing 81-63.

As for the Mountain Hawks, they have more to be thankful for after their game against the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash last Monday. Lehigh secured an 82-76 W over St. Francis (Pa.).

Monmouth is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-5 ATS when expected to lose.

The Hawks won their first match against Lehigh 66-62 last season, but Lehigh managed a nothing to nothing tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a victory.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Odds

The Mountain Hawks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Monmouth have won two out of their last four games against Lehigh.