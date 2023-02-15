Who's Playing
Navy @ Lehigh
Current Records: Navy 15-11; Lehigh 14-11
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Navy Midshipmen will be on the road. Navy and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Stabler Arena. The Midshipmen haven't won a game against Lehigh since Jan. 10 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Navy didn't have too much trouble with the Army West Point Black Knights at home this past Saturday as they won 70-53. Navy's forward Tyler Nelson did his thing and had 23 points along with nine boards.
Meanwhile, Lehigh came up short against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds this past Saturday, falling 91-82. The Mountain Hawks got double-digit scores from four players: guard Keith Higgins Jr (23), guard Tyler Whitney-Sidney (18), forward Dominic Parolin (14), and guard Evan Taylor (13).
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Midshipmen are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Navy, who are 12-12-1 against the spread.
Navy's victory lifted them to 15-11 while Lehigh's defeat dropped them down to 14-11. If Navy want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Lehigh's Tyler Whitney-Sidney, who had 18 points and seven assists in addition to five rebounds, and Keith Higgins Jr, who had 23 points. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Midshipmen are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mountain Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Lehigh and Navy both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Jan 08, 2023 - Lehigh 78 vs. Navy 73
- Feb 02, 2022 - Lehigh 63 vs. Navy 62
- Jan 19, 2022 - Lehigh 69 vs. Navy 61
- Jan 10, 2021 - Navy 73 vs. Lehigh 58
- Jan 09, 2021 - Navy 69 vs. Lehigh 61
- Jan 15, 2020 - Navy 88 vs. Lehigh 83
- Jan 02, 2020 - Navy 64 vs. Lehigh 58
- Feb 09, 2019 - Lehigh 83 vs. Navy 57
- Jan 23, 2019 - Lehigh 85 vs. Navy 74
- Jan 27, 2018 - Navy 77 vs. Lehigh 75
- Jan 02, 2018 - Navy 78 vs. Lehigh 66
- Feb 15, 2017 - Lehigh 74 vs. Navy 55
- Jan 18, 2017 - Navy 75 vs. Lehigh 72
- Mar 03, 2016 - Lehigh 65 vs. Navy 63
- Feb 17, 2016 - Lehigh 77 vs. Navy 74
- Jan 20, 2016 - Navy 69 vs. Lehigh 64