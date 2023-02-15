Who's Playing

Navy @ Lehigh

Current Records: Navy 15-11; Lehigh 14-11

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Navy Midshipmen will be on the road. Navy and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Stabler Arena. The Midshipmen haven't won a game against Lehigh since Jan. 10 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Navy didn't have too much trouble with the Army West Point Black Knights at home this past Saturday as they won 70-53. Navy's forward Tyler Nelson did his thing and had 23 points along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, Lehigh came up short against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds this past Saturday, falling 91-82. The Mountain Hawks got double-digit scores from four players: guard Keith Higgins Jr (23), guard Tyler Whitney-Sidney (18), forward Dominic Parolin (14), and guard Evan Taylor (13).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Midshipmen are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Navy, who are 12-12-1 against the spread.

Navy's victory lifted them to 15-11 while Lehigh's defeat dropped them down to 14-11. If Navy want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Lehigh's Tyler Whitney-Sidney, who had 18 points and seven assists in addition to five rebounds, and Keith Higgins Jr, who had 23 points. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Midshipmen are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mountain Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Lehigh and Navy both have eight wins in their last 16 games.