Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton is resigning following this season's conclusion and will not return to the program for the 2025-26 season, the school announced on Monday.

Hamilton has been with the program since 2002 and has compiled a 456-290 record in 23 seasons at FSU and is 634-500 overall in 38 seasons in his career as a college head coach including stops at FSU, Miami and Oklahoma State. Hamilton was also 19-63 in one season (2000-01) coaching the Washington Wizards, led by Michael Jordan, in the NBA.

"I am deeply thankful for the tremendous support of our fans, alumni, and everyone associated with Florida State throughout my time here," Hamilton said in a statement. "I am proud of the quality of the young men that it was my privilege to lead, for their faith in this program and in their belief in the philosophy that we tried to instill in them over the years. I have been blessed beyond words for the opportunity and the experience we've had here."

Seminoles won under Hamilton

The news of Hamilton not returning to the program comes amid a four-game losing streak and Florida State is currently 13-9 overall and 4-7 in ACC play this season.

However, Hamiton's career at FSU will be remembered by his many succesful seasons includig several impressive NCAA Tournament runs.

Hamilton has guided Florida State to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament three times in his tenure, including an appearance in the Elite Eight in 2017. The Seminoles reached the Sweet 16 in 2021 -- the program's last appearance in the Big Dance. Hamilton has led Florida State to 12 20-win seasons during his tenure.

Last of the 'old guard' of ACC coaches leaving

There has been an enormous amount of change throughout the ACC in the last few years. Conference realignment changed the landscape of college basketball with Cal, Stanford and SMU joining the league to expand membership to 18.

Some of the game's most legendary coaches departed in the last few years. It started with former North Carolina coach Roy Williams stepping down in 2021. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski retired the following season, and then Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim retired in 2023.

The change in the ACC coaching world continued just days before the start of the 2024-25 season when Virginia coach Tony Bennett suddenly announced his retirement. Miami Jim Larrañaga, the winningest coach in program history, stepped down mid-season the day after Christmas. With Hamilton not returning, Clemson coach Brad Brownell, who has been coach of the Tigers will be the longest-tenured coach in the conference next season.