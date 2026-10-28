Five-star center Lewis Uvwo announced his commitment to Providence, picking the Friars on Wednesday over Baylor, Kentucky and Cal on CBS Sports HQ. Landing Uvwo, the No. 7 overall player in the 2027 recruiting cycle by 247Sports, is a major recruiting win for Providence coach Bryan Hodgson, who is entering his first season at the helm of the Friars.

Uvwo is the highest-ranked center and considered the best big man in the 2027 class.

"What stood out to me about Providence were the people, the culture, and the way they made me feel throughout the whole process," Uvwo told 247Sports' Eric Bossi. "I felt like they genuinely believed in me, not just as a basketball player but as a person. Providence has a great basketball history with room to create more history and go to heights never experienced at the school, and I welcome that challenge. I wanted to be somewhere I could grow, be challenged, and help build something special. I felt like it was the right place for me and my future."

Uvwo took an official visit to Providence last month after visiting Kentucky, Cal and Baylor. Uvwo, who attends national powerhouse Prolific Prep in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is only the third five-star recruit that Providence has landed in the 247Sports era.

Uvwo joins Ricky Ledo (2012) and Kris Dunn (2012) as the highest-ranked commitments in Providence program history.

Uvwo's commitment to Providence is a significant recruiting win for Coach Hodgson. It establishes the Friars as a major force not only in the Big East, but nationally.

"Coach Hodgson separated himself through his craft and the fact that he has always been a winner," Uvwo added. "You can tell he knows the game, understands what it takes to build a successful program, and has a clear vision for where he wants to take Providence. His track record speaks for itself, and I believe in what he's building and the role he sees for me in helping the program succeed.

247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finklestein calls Uvwo an "elite defensive prospect" in his scouting report.

"It starts with his physical tools. Standing at 6-foot-10 with a nearly 7-foot-6 wingspan, he has massive length. More than that though, he's also a tremendous athlete. He runs, jumps, and changes direction with ease and fluidity. His reactions are incredibly quick for a player with his dimensions, allowing him to flip his hips or bounce back up for secondary jumps. He's a cut 225-pounds and looks like he'll continue to add muscle without sacrificing any of his explosiveness. He's also an energy-giver who not only plays with the high-motor necessary to maximize those physical tools, but brings a rare sense of joy with him to the court."

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Providence has become a big player in the high school recruiting space under Hodgson. In CBS Sports' report that broke down the NIL arms race in college basketball, Providence ranked in Tier 4, which is a budget range of $12.1 million to $15 million. In that tier, Providence was notably joined by other Big East foes such as Georgetown, Creighton, Villanova and Marquette, and other power-conference teams such as UCLA, Ohio State, Baylor and Alabama.