Who's Playing

FIU Panthers @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: FIU 7-11, Liberty 11-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

FIU has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The FIU Panthers and the Liberty Flames will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Liberty Arena. FIU might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 21 turnovers on Saturday.

Even though FIU has not done well against UTEP recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way. The Panthers secured a 72-68 W over the Miners. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 11:36 mark of the second half, when FIU was facing a 55-39 deficit.

Among those leading the charge was Dashon Gittens, who scored 19 points along with four steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Javaunte Hawkins, who scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, Liberty fought the good fight in their overtime contest against La. Tech on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 80-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. Liberty's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.

The Panthers' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-11. As for the Flames, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-7 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. FIU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.7 points per game. However, it's not like Liberty struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.