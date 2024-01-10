Who's Playing

Jax. State Gamecocks @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: Jax. State 9-7, Liberty 11-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Liberty Flames and the Jax. State Gamecocks are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 10th at Liberty Arena. Both teams have allowed few points on average, (Liberty: 61.9, Jax. State: 62.4) so any points scored will be well earned.

The point spread may have favored Liberty on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Hilltoppers by a score of 70-68.

Despite their loss, Liberty saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Zach Cleveland, who scored 23 points along with seven rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Kyle Rode was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with eight rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, Jax. State waltzed into their matchup Saturday with four straight wins but they left with five. They came out on top against the Panthers by a score of 70-63.

Among those leading the charge was KyKy Tandy, who went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 35 points and 2 assists. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. Another player making a difference was Mason Nicholson, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds and three blocks.

The Flames' loss dropped their record down to 11-5. As for the Gamecocks, they pushed their record up to 9-7 with that win, which was their third straight at home.

Wednesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Liberty have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jax. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Liberty took their win against Jax. State in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 79-55. With Liberty ahead 45-25 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Series History

Liberty has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Jax. State.