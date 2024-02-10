Who's Playing

La. Tech Bulldogs @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: La. Tech 16-7, Liberty 15-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming:

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the La. Tech Bulldogs and the Liberty Flames are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Liberty Arena. La. Tech's defense has only allowed 63.5 points per game this season, so the Flames' offense will have their work cut out for them.

La. Tech unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 81-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hilltoppers. La. Tech didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Liberty only won by two when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 35-point they dealt the Blue Raiders on Thursday. The Flames blew past the Blue Raiders, posting a 88-53 victory at home. The win made it back-to-back wins for Liberty.

The Bulldogs' defeat ended an 11-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 16-7. As for the Flames, they pushed their record up to 15-9 with that win, which was their third straight at home.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. La. Tech hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. However, it's not like Liberty struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

La. Tech didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Flames when the teams last played back in January, but they still walked away with a 80-76 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for La. Tech since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

La. Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.