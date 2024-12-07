Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: Miss Valley State 2-7, Liberty 8-1

Delta Devils fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Liberty Flames at 7:00 p.m. ET at Liberty Arena. The Delta Devils are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 29-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Miss Valley State is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They blew past Oakwood 91-71 on Monday. The win was some much needed relief for the Delta Devils as it spelled an end to their six-game losing streak.

Miss Valley State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Liberty came tearing into last Friday's match with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They steamrolled past the Knights 93-36. The Flames have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 20 points or more this season.

Miss Valley State's victory bumped their record up to 2-7. As for Liberty, their win bumped their record up to 8-1.

Miss Valley State took a serious blow against Liberty in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 74-39. Can Miss Valley State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flames as a 35-point favorite.

The over/under is 124.5 points.

Series History

Liberty has won both of the games they've played against Miss Valley State in the last 8 years.