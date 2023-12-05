Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: Miss Valley State 0-8, Liberty 6-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

Miss Valley State has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Liberty Flames at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 5th at Liberty Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

It's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Miss Valley State found out the hard way on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: the Delta Devils lost to the Mean Green, and the Delta Devils lost bad. The score wound up at 79-48. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Miss Valley State in their matchups with North Texas: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite the defeat, Miss Valley State got a solid performance out of Arecko Gipson, who scored 20 points along with 9 rebounds.

Liberty has been a dominant force so far but will be looking to break out of a two-game mini slump. They fell 76-67 to the Cougars on Friday.

The Delta Devils bumped their record down to 0-8 with that defeat, which was their eighth straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 51.0 points per game. As for the Flames, their loss dropped their record down to 6-2.

Not only did Miss Valley State and Liberty lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead to Tuesday, the game looks promising for Liberty, as the team is favored by a full 32 points. This contest will be Miss Valley State's ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-5 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Miss Valley State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 28.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Liberty struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Flames, as the game opened with the Flames as a 30.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 130 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Liberty won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.