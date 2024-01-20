Who's Playing

Sam Houston Bearkats @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: Sam Houston 10-8, Liberty 12-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Liberty Flames and the Sam Houston Bearkats are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Liberty Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Liberty can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Thursday. They walked away with a 78-69 victory over the Panthers. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, as Liberty did.

Kyle Rode was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 19 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. Kaden Metheny was another key contributor, going 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 18 points and 6 assists.

Meanwhile, Sam Houston came tearing into Saturday's contest with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 16 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Blue Raiders by a score of 60-51.

Among those leading the charge was Lamar Wilkerson, who scored 27 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

The Flames' victory bumped their record up to 12-7. As for the Bearkats, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-8.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Liberty have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Sam Houston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Liberty is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

Liberty is a big 9.5-point favorite against Sam Houston, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

