Who's Playing

UT Arlington Mavericks @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: UT Arlington 6-6, Liberty 11-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Liberty Flames' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the UT Arlington Mavericks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Liberty Arena. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Liberty is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Tuesday as they easily beat St. Andrews 124-50. The Flames have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven contests by 20 points or more this season.

Liberty was working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, UT Arlington posted their biggest victory since November 15th on Wednesday. They took their matchup with ease, bagging an 80-54 win over Evansville. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 44-24.

UT Arlington relied on the efforts of Diante Smith, who went 5 for 8 en route to 18 points plus eight rebounds and two blocks, and Lance Ware, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 13 rebounds. Smith's performance made up for a slower game against USC back in November.

Liberty pushed their record up to 11-1 with the victory, which was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season. As for UT Arlington, the win got them back to even at 6-6.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Liberty has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 38.3% of their threes per game. However, it's not like UT Arlington struggles in that department as they've drained 39.1% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, Liberty is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 1-1 against the spread).

Odds

Liberty is a big 9.5-point favorite against UT Arlington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

