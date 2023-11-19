Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: Vermont 4-0, Liberty 4-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Liberty Flames at 5:30 p.m. ET on November 19th at HTC Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, the Catamounts beat the Billikens 78-68.

Vermont got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Shamir Bogues out in front who scored 14 points along with 3 steals. Matt Veretto was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with 3 blocks and 2 assists.

Meanwhile, Liberty put another one in the bag on Friday to keep their perfect season alive. They took down the Shockers 83-66. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 15 more assists than your opponent, as Liberty did.

Among those leading the charge was Kyle Rode, who went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 4 assists. Another player making a difference was Colin Porter, who scored 13 points along with 3 assists.

The Catamounts' win bumped their record up to 4-0. As for the Flames, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 4-0.

Vermont will be fighting an uphill battle on Sunday as the experts have pegged them as the 4.5-point underdog.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Vermont hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.5 points per game. However, it's not like Liberty struggles in that department as they've been even better at 86.2 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Liberty is a 4.5-point favorite against Vermont, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flames as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

