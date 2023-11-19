Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: Vermont 4-0, Liberty 4-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Liberty Flames are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Vermont Catamounts at 5:30 p.m. ET on November 19th at HTC Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 15 more assists than your opponent, a fact Liberty proved on Friday. They strolled past the Shockers with points to spare, taking the game 83-66.

Kyle Rode was the offensive standout of the match as he went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 4 assists. Another player making a difference was Colin Porter, who scored 13 points along with 3 assists.

Meanwhile, Vermont put another one in the bag on Friday to keep their perfect season alive. They came out on top against the Billikens by a score of 78-68.

Vermont's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Shamir Bogues, who scored 14 points along with 3 steals. Matt Veretto was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with 3 blocks and 2 assists.

The Flames' victory bumped their record up to 4-0. As for the Catamounts, their win bumped their record up to an identical 4-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Liberty have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Vermont struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.