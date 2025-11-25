The semifinal round of the 2025 ESPN Events Invitational unfolds on Tuesday in the Adventure Bracket when the Liberty Flames take on the Towson Tigers. Liberty is 5-0 on the season, while Towson has a 4-2 mark. The Flames beat Vermont 79-73 in the tournament opener on Monday, while Towson handled Rhode Island 62-55.

Tipoff from the HP Field House is set for noon ET. Liberty is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Liberty vs. Towson odds, with the over/under at 136.5. Before making any Towson vs. Liberty picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Liberty vs. Towson 10,000 times and just revealed its college basketball picks and betting predictions. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Liberty vs. Towson:

Liberty vs. Towson spread: Liberty -7.5 Liberty vs. Towson over/under: 136.5 points Liberty vs. Towson money line: Liberty -339, Towson +270 Liberty vs. Towson picks: See picks at SportsLine Liberty vs. Towson streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Liberty vs. Towson picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (136.5 points). The Flames have trended to the Over this year with every Division-I matchup hitting that side of the total thus far.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time.

So who wins Liberty vs. Towson, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time?