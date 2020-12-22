A non-conference matchup is one of the earliest tips on the Tuesday college basketball schedule when the Alcorn State Braves travel to take on the Liberty Flames at 1 p.m. ET. This will mark just the third game of the season for the Braves, a program that plays in the SWAC. Liberty, out of the Atlantic Sun, is off to a 7-3 start this season.

William Hill Sportsbook lists the Flames as 25-point favorites in the latest Liberty vs. Alcorn State odds. The over-under for total points expected is set at 134.5. Before making any Alcorn State vs. Liberty picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Liberty vs. Alcorn State spread: Liberty -25

Liberty vs. Alcorn State over-under: 134.5 points

Why Liberty can cover



The Flames are off to an impressive start this season with a 7-3 overall record and a 6-1 mark against the spread when facing Division I competition. Liberty has already knocked off SEC foes South Carolina and Mississippi State. It also kept it against the spread when facing Missouri and TCU.

Guard Darius McGhee (13.9 ppg) and Elijah Cuffee (10.4 ppg) are the only players averaging double-digit scoring. But depth is a strength for the Flames. They have eight players who average at least 5.0 points per game and 10 who are averaging at least 10 minutes per contest.

Why Alcorn State can cover

The Braves have had a pair of games cancelled due to COVID-19 and struggled in the two games they have played, losing 99-50 at UAB and 88-55 at a top-10 Houston squad. But playing that level of competition should help the Braves in this contest. They face an uphill climb to pull off the outright upset, but it is very feasible they can keep this one within the large number.

Most of the offense has run through guards Troymain Crosby (16 ppg) and Kurk Lee (14 ppg). If they're going to keep this one competitive, the Braves need to shoot better. They are hitting just 22.9 percent from 3-point territory and 32.7 percent from the field.

