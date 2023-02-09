Who's Playing

Bellarmine @ Liberty

Current Records: Bellarmine 11-14; Liberty 19-6

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights are 1-3 against the Liberty Flames since February of 2021, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Bellarmine and Liberty will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at Liberty Arena. The Knights should still be riding high after a win, while Liberty will be looking to right the ship.

Bellarmine beat the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 71-64 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Liberty this past Saturday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 69-64 to the Lipscomb Bisons.

Bellarmine is now 11-14 while the Flames sit at 19-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Knights are stumbling into the matchup with the 34th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.5 on average. Liberty's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the seventh fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 58.8.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Liberty have won three out of their last four games against Bellarmine.