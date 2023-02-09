Who's Playing
Bellarmine @ Liberty
Current Records: Bellarmine 11-14; Liberty 19-6
What to Know
The Bellarmine Knights are 1-3 against the Liberty Flames since February of 2021, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Bellarmine and Liberty will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at Liberty Arena. The Knights should still be riding high after a win, while Liberty will be looking to right the ship.
Bellarmine beat the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 71-64 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Liberty this past Saturday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 69-64 to the Lipscomb Bisons.
Bellarmine is now 11-14 while the Flames sit at 19-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Knights are stumbling into the matchup with the 34th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.5 on average. Liberty's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the seventh fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 58.8.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Liberty have won three out of their last four games against Bellarmine.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Liberty 70 vs. Bellarmine 53
- Mar 05, 2022 - Bellarmine 53 vs. Liberty 50
- Feb 03, 2022 - Liberty 66 vs. Bellarmine 53
- Feb 27, 2021 - Liberty 94 vs. Bellarmine 78