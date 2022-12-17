Who's Playing
Bryant @ Liberty
Current Records: Bryant 8-3; Liberty 6-4
What to Know
The Liberty Flames will take on the Bryant Bulldogs at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at MassMutual Center. Bryant should still be riding high after a win, while the Flames will be looking to regain their footing.
Liberty received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 84-70 to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.
Meanwhile, Bryant beat the Manhattan Jaspers 104-97 on Sunday.
Liberty's defeat took them down to 6-4 while Bryant's victory pulled them up to 8-3. We'll see if Liberty can steal Bryant's luck or if the Bulldogs records another victory instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: MassMutual Center -- Springfield, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.