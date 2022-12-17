Who's Playing

Bryant @ Liberty

Current Records: Bryant 8-3; Liberty 6-4

What to Know

The Liberty Flames will take on the Bryant Bulldogs at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at MassMutual Center. Bryant should still be riding high after a win, while the Flames will be looking to regain their footing.

Liberty received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 84-70 to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

Meanwhile, Bryant beat the Manhattan Jaspers 104-97 on Sunday.

Liberty's defeat took them down to 6-4 while Bryant's victory pulled them up to 8-3. We'll see if Liberty can steal Bryant's luck or if the Bulldogs records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: MassMutual Center -- Springfield, Massachusetts

MassMutual Center -- Springfield, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.