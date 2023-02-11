Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky @ Liberty

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 17-9; Liberty 20-6

What to Know

The Liberty Flames and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels are set to square off in an Atlantic Sun matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Liberty Arena. The Flames are out to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.

Liberty took their contest against the Bellarmine Knights on Thursday by a conclusive 70-50 score.

Meanwhile, things were close when Eastern Kentucky and the Queens University Royals clashed on Thursday, but Eastern Kentucky ultimately edged out the opposition 84-80.

Liberty is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (15-5), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Liberty is now 20-6 while the Colonels sit at 17-9. The Flames are 14-5 after wins this year, Eastern Kentucky 9-7.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Flames are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Colonels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Liberty and Eastern Kentucky both have one win in their last two games.