Who's Playing
Eastern Kentucky @ Liberty
Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 17-9; Liberty 20-6
What to Know
The Liberty Flames and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Liberty Arena. Liberty is out to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.
The Flames made easy work of the Bellarmine Knights on Thursday and carried off a 70-50 victory. Liberty was heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.
Meanwhile, Eastern Kentucky came out on top in a nail-biter against the Queens University Royals on Thursday, sneaking past 84-80.
The wins brought Liberty up to 20-6 and Eastern Kentucky to 17-9. Liberty is 14-5 after wins this season, the Colonels 9-7.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Liberty and Eastern Kentucky both have one win in their last two games.
- Jan 08, 2023 - Eastern Kentucky 62 vs. Liberty 59
- Feb 05, 2022 - Liberty 91 vs. Eastern Kentucky 84