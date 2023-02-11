Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky @ Liberty

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 17-9; Liberty 20-6

What to Know

The Liberty Flames and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Liberty Arena. Liberty is out to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.

The Flames made easy work of the Bellarmine Knights on Thursday and carried off a 70-50 victory. Liberty was heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.

Meanwhile, Eastern Kentucky came out on top in a nail-biter against the Queens University Royals on Thursday, sneaking past 84-80.

The wins brought Liberty up to 20-6 and Eastern Kentucky to 17-9. Liberty is 14-5 after wins this season, the Colonels 9-7.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Liberty and Eastern Kentucky both have one win in their last two games.