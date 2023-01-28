Who's Playing

Florida Gulf Coast @ Liberty

Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 14-8; Liberty 17-5

What to Know

An Atlantic Sun battle is on tap between the Liberty Flames and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Liberty Arena. Liberty is out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

The Stetson Hatters typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Flames proved too difficult a challenge. Liberty made easy work of the Hatters and carried off a 74-45 victory. Liberty was heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Florida Gulf Coast as they fell 84-82 to the Queens University Royals on Thursday.

Liberty and the Eagles split their matches last season, with Liberty claiming a 78-75 win and Florida Gulf Coast retaliating with an 82-72 win of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Liberty have won five out of their last six games against Florida Gulf Coast.

  • Feb 23, 2022 - Florida Gulf Coast 82 vs. Liberty 72
  • Jan 15, 2022 - Liberty 78 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 75
  • Feb 01, 2020 - Liberty 61 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 46
  • Jan 02, 2020 - Liberty 59 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 46
  • Feb 09, 2019 - Liberty 74 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 67
  • Jan 05, 2019 - Liberty 81 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 63