Who's Playing

Florida Gulf Coast @ Liberty

Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 14-8; Liberty 17-5

What to Know

An Atlantic Sun battle is on tap between the Liberty Flames and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Liberty Arena. Liberty is out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

The Stetson Hatters typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Flames proved too difficult a challenge. Liberty made easy work of the Hatters and carried off a 74-45 victory. Liberty was heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Florida Gulf Coast as they fell 84-82 to the Queens University Royals on Thursday.

Liberty and the Eagles split their matches last season, with Liberty claiming a 78-75 win and Florida Gulf Coast retaliating with an 82-72 win of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Liberty have won five out of their last six games against Florida Gulf Coast.