Who's Playing

Florida Gulf Coast @ Liberty

Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 14-8; Liberty 17-5

What to Know

The Liberty Flames and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are set to square off in an Atlantic Sun matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Liberty Arena. Liberty is out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

The Stetson Hatters typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Flames proved too difficult a challenge. Liberty took their game against the Hatters by a conclusive 74-45 score.

Meanwhile, Florida Gulf Coast was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 84-82 to the Queens University Royals.

Liberty is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (13-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Liberty and the Eagles split their matches last season, with the Flames claiming a 78-75 win and Florida Gulf Coast retaliating with an 82-72 victory of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Flames are a big 13-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Liberty have won five out of their last six games against Florida Gulf Coast.