Liberty vs. Illinois-Chicago odds: 2018 CIT tournament semifinal picks from model on 8-1 run
Our advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's UIC-Liberty CIT semi 10,000 times
The Vines Center in Lynchburg, Va., will be rocking Wednesday for a battle of Flames in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament semifinals. At 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network, Liberty hosts Illinois-Chicago with a berth in Friday's CIT championship game on the line.
Liberty, of the Big South, rolled to a pair of 13-point tournament wins behind a feisty defense that ranks ninth nationally in points allowed (63.5). UIC, of the Horizon League, squeaked out a two-point win at Austin Peay after demolishing St. Francis (Pa.) by 23.
Sportsbooks list Liberty (22-14) as a six-point favorite, up one point from the opener. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 144.5.
Before you lock in your CIT semifinal picks, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking. This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, comes in on a white-hot 8-1 run on its postseason college hoops picks.
It also has nailed 12 of 18 NCAA Tournament upsets by double-digit seeds in the first round the past three years.
We can tell you the computer loves the Under, as it's hitting in a whopping 79 percent of simulations. It also has a very strong pointspread pick that you can only see over at SportsLine. In fact, it says that one side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time.
The model knows UIC won't be able to focus on stopping one or two Liberty players; Liberty boasts five players averaging at least 8.0 points. And three of them -- Ryan Kemrite (45.1 percent on 3-pointers), Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz (40.7 percent), and Caleb Homesley (36.5 percent) -- are deadly from deep.
Holding its tournament opponents to 39 percent shooting, Liberty is one win away from matching its Division I record for victories in a season.
But just because Liberty is on a roll doesn't mean it covers a half-dozen points against Illinois-Chicago. The Flames consistently get underrated by oddsmakers.
Not only have they covered 12 of their last 15 games, they've also rewarded their backers in eight straight road games. UIC has not been this big of an underdog since December.
The Flames don't seem to miss leading scorer Dikembe Dixson (14.2 ppg), who opted to hire an agent before the CIT started. Sophomore Tarkus Ferguson has picked up the slack, nailing 9-of-16 treys while averaging 16 points in the CIT.
So who should you back in the CIT semifinals? Visit SportsLine now to get the strong pointspread pick for UIC-Liberty that's hitting well over 50 percent of the time, all from an advanced computer model on a blistering 8-1 run.
