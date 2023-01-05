Who's Playing

Jacksonville State @ Liberty

Current Records: Jacksonville State 7-8; Liberty 11-4

What to Know

An Atlantic Sun battle is on tap between the Liberty Flames and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Liberty Arena. Liberty is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Lipscomb Bisons typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Flames proved too difficult a challenge. Liberty took their contest against the Bisons by a conclusive 77-48 score. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 10 points in Liberty's favor.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Jacksonville State and the Jacksonville Dolphins on Monday was not particularly close, with Jacksonville State falling 62-46.

Liberty's victory lifted them to 11-4 while Jacksonville State's loss dropped them down to 7-8. We'll see if the Flames can repeat their recent success or if the Gamecocks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Jacksonville State won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.