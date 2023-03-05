The 2023 ASUN Conference championship game has the Liberty Flames (26-7) clashing against the Kennesaw State Owls (25-8) on Sunday afternoon. Liberty rolls into this battle with outstanding momentum, winners of five straight games. Likewise, Kennesaw State has won four in a row. The Owls finally secured a win against the Flames after being dominated over their history. On Feb. 16, Kennesaw State beat Liberty 88-81. The Flames led the series 9-1 over the Owls.

Tip-off from KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Flames are 5-point favorites in the latest Liberty vs. Kennesaw State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 138.5. Before locking in any Kennesaw State vs. Liberty picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 17 of the season 76-46 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Liberty vs. Kennesaw State and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Kennesaw State vs. Liberty:

Liberty vs. Kennesaw State spread: Flames -5

Liberty vs. Kennesaw State over/under: 138.5 points

Liberty vs. Kennesaw State money line: Flames -235, Owls +192

KENN: The Owls are 7-3-1 ATS in their last 11 games vs. a team with a winning straight-up record

LIB: The Over is 6-1 in the Flames' last seven overall

Liberty vs. Kennesaw State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Liberty can cover



Senior guard Darius McGhee is an energetic and exciting scoring threat in the backcourt. McGhee utilizes his speed and ball handles to create space from defenders. The North Carolina native leads the ASUN in points (22.7) while shooting 41% from beyond the arc. In his previous outing, McGhee totaled 29 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

Senior forward Kyle Rode provides the Flames with another shooting threat on the perimeter. The Kentucky native has a smooth shooting stroke with a quick release. Rode averages 10.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Additionally, he shoots 38% from 3-point range on 4.9 attempts. On Feb. 16 against Kennesaw State, Rode logged 11 points, four rebounds, and five assists.

Why Kennesaw State can cover

Junior guard Chris Youngblood is a strong three-level scorer. Youngblood showcases the range on his jumper with the ability to get into the lane consistently. The Alabama native averages 14.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. On Feb. 18, Youngblood racked up 21 points and eight rebounds.

Senior guard Terrell Burden joins Youngblood in the backcourt. Burden has solid court vision with the awareness to be an active presence in the passing lanes. The Georgia native is fourth in the conference in assists (4.8) and second in steals (1.7) with 13.3 points per game. In his last matchup, he finished with 20 points, six boards, and seven assists.

How to make Kennesaw State vs. Liberty picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 145 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Liberty vs. Kennesaw State? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.