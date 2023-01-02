Who's Playing
Lipscomb @ Liberty
Current Records: Lipscomb 8-6; Liberty 10-4
What to Know
The Liberty Flames won both of their matches against the Lipscomb Bisons last season (78-69 and 52-47) and are aiming for the same result on Monday. The Flames and Lipscomb will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at Liberty Arena. Liberty is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
On Thursday, Liberty wrapped up 2022 with a 70-53 victory over the Bellarmine Knights.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Lipscomb on Friday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 86-80 to the Stetson Hatters. That makes it the first time this season Lipscomb has let down their home crowd.
Liberty's win lifted them to 10-4 while Lipscomb's loss dropped them down to 8-6. We'll see if the Flames can repeat their recent success or if the Bisons bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Liberty have won seven out of their last ten games against Lipscomb.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Liberty 52 vs. Lipscomb 47
- Feb 08, 2022 - Liberty 78 vs. Lipscomb 69
- Jan 02, 2021 - Liberty 66 vs. Lipscomb 50
- Jan 01, 2021 - Lipscomb 77 vs. Liberty 70
- Mar 08, 2020 - Liberty 73 vs. Lipscomb 57
- Feb 29, 2020 - Lipscomb 77 vs. Liberty 71
- Jan 18, 2020 - Liberty 67 vs. Lipscomb 60
- Mar 10, 2019 - Liberty 74 vs. Lipscomb 68
- Feb 13, 2019 - Liberty 74 vs. Lipscomb 66
- Jan 29, 2019 - Lipscomb 79 vs. Liberty 59