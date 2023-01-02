Who's Playing

Lipscomb @ Liberty

Current Records: Lipscomb 8-6; Liberty 10-4

What to Know

The Liberty Flames won both of their matches against the Lipscomb Bisons last season (78-69 and 52-47) and are aiming for the same result on Monday. The Flames and Lipscomb will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at Liberty Arena. Liberty is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

On Thursday, Liberty wrapped up 2022 with a 70-53 victory over the Bellarmine Knights.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Lipscomb on Friday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 86-80 to the Stetson Hatters. That makes it the first time this season Lipscomb has let down their home crowd.

Liberty's win lifted them to 10-4 while Lipscomb's loss dropped them down to 8-6. We'll see if the Flames can repeat their recent success or if the Bisons bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Liberty have won seven out of their last ten games against Lipscomb.