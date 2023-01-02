Who's Playing
Lipscomb @ Liberty
Current Records: Lipscomb 8-6; Liberty 10-4
What to Know
The Liberty Flames won both of their matches against the Lipscomb Bisons last season (78-69 and 52-47) and are aiming for the same result Monday. Liberty and Lipscomb will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at Liberty Arena. The Flames are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
This past Thursday, Liberty wrapped up 2022 with a 70-53 win over the Bellarmine Knights.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Lipscomb this past Friday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 86-80 to the Stetson Hatters. That makes it the first time this season Lipscomb has let down their home crowd.
This next matchup looks promising for the Flames, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Liberty's victory lifted them to 10-4 while Lipscomb's loss dropped them down to 8-6. We'll see if Liberty can repeat their recent success or if the Bisons bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $4.00
Odds
The Flames are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bisons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Liberty have won seven out of their last ten games against Lipscomb.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Liberty 52 vs. Lipscomb 47
- Feb 08, 2022 - Liberty 78 vs. Lipscomb 69
- Jan 02, 2021 - Liberty 66 vs. Lipscomb 50
- Jan 01, 2021 - Lipscomb 77 vs. Liberty 70
- Mar 08, 2020 - Liberty 73 vs. Lipscomb 57
- Feb 29, 2020 - Lipscomb 77 vs. Liberty 71
- Jan 18, 2020 - Liberty 67 vs. Lipscomb 60
- Mar 10, 2019 - Liberty 74 vs. Lipscomb 68
- Feb 13, 2019 - Liberty 74 vs. Lipscomb 66
- Jan 29, 2019 - Lipscomb 79 vs. Liberty 59