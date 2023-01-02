Who's Playing

Lipscomb @ Liberty

Current Records: Lipscomb 8-6; Liberty 10-4

What to Know

The Liberty Flames won both of their matches against the Lipscomb Bisons last season (78-69 and 52-47) and are aiming for the same result Monday. Liberty and Lipscomb will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at Liberty Arena. The Flames are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

This past Thursday, Liberty wrapped up 2022 with a 70-53 win over the Bellarmine Knights.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Lipscomb this past Friday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 86-80 to the Stetson Hatters. That makes it the first time this season Lipscomb has let down their home crowd.

This next matchup looks promising for the Flames, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Liberty's victory lifted them to 10-4 while Lipscomb's loss dropped them down to 8-6. We'll see if Liberty can repeat their recent success or if the Bisons bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Flames are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bisons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Liberty have won seven out of their last ten games against Lipscomb.