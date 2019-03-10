Liberty vs. Lipscomb odds, line: Atlantic Sun Tournament Championship picks, predictions from model on 111-87 roll

A trip to the 2019 NCAA Tournament will be on the line when the second-seeded Liberty Flames face the top-seeded Lipscomb Bisons in the championship game of the 2019 Atlantic Sun Conference tournament. Liberty (27-6, 14-2) has won four in a row and nine of 10, while Lipscomb (25-6, 14-2), the defending ASUN tournament champion, has won four in a row and 16 of 18.

Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET from Allen Arena in Nashville.

Lipscomb won at Liberty 79-59 on Jan. 29, while Liberty won at Lipscomb 74-66 on Feb. 13. The Bisons favored by 6.5 points in the latest Liberty vs. Lipscomb odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 139.5.

The model knows Lipscomb is 3-1 all-time vs. Liberty and looking for its second successive trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Bisons have won two Atlantic Sun regular-season titles and one tournament championship.

Lipscomb, which set a program record for victories this season, is led by senior guard Garrison Mathews (19.8 ppg), who has been on a tear of late. He had 26 against Kennesaw State and amassed 32 points versus NJIT. Senior forward Rob Marberry (14.6 ppg) has also been hot, scoring 22 against both North Alabama and Liberty.

But just because the Bison are the defending tournament champs doesn't mean they'll cover the Liberty vs. Lipscomb spread on Sunday.

That's because Liberty -- in its inaugural season in the Atlantic Sun after leaving the Big South -- has been equally hot. The Flames have won four in a row and nine of their past 10.

For the second time in school history and first time since 1991-92, the Flames finished the regular season having not lost back-to-back games. Senior forward Scottie James (12.5 ppg) helped power the Flames into the title game, scoring 24 points against North Florida in a semifinal Thursday. He had 15 at Lipscomb last month.

