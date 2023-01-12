Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Liberty

Current Records: North Alabama 9-8; Liberty 12-5

What to Know

The Liberty Flames are 8-0 against the North Alabama Lions since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Flames and North Alabama will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at Liberty Arena. Liberty is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Liberty was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 62-59 to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels. Liberty didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 9.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, North Alabama came up short against the Stetson Hatters this past Saturday, falling 95-85.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Liberty have won all of the games they've played against North Alabama in the last nine years.

  • Jan 27, 2022 - Liberty 72 vs. North Alabama 53
  • Mar 07, 2021 - Liberty 79 vs. North Alabama 75
  • Feb 23, 2021 - Liberty 74 vs. North Alabama 54
  • Feb 22, 2021 - Liberty 74 vs. North Alabama 54
  • Feb 08, 2020 - Liberty 74 vs. North Alabama 56
  • Jan 09, 2020 - Liberty 63 vs. North Alabama 52
  • Feb 16, 2019 - Liberty 80 vs. North Alabama 70
  • Jan 21, 2019 - Liberty 72 vs. North Alabama 47