Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Liberty

Current Records: North Alabama 9-8; Liberty 12-5

What to Know

The Liberty Flames are 8-0 against the North Alabama Lions since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Flames and North Alabama will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at Liberty Arena. Liberty is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Liberty was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 62-59 to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels. Liberty didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 9.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, North Alabama came up short against the Stetson Hatters this past Saturday, falling 95-85.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Series History

Liberty have won all of the games they've played against North Alabama in the last nine years.