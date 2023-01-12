Who's Playing
North Alabama @ Liberty
Current Records: North Alabama 9-8; Liberty 12-5
What to Know
The Liberty Flames are 8-0 against the North Alabama Lions since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Flames and North Alabama will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at Liberty Arena. Liberty is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
Liberty was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 62-59 to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels. Liberty didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 9.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Meanwhile, North Alabama came up short against the Stetson Hatters this past Saturday, falling 95-85.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Liberty have won all of the games they've played against North Alabama in the last nine years.
- Jan 27, 2022 - Liberty 72 vs. North Alabama 53
- Mar 07, 2021 - Liberty 79 vs. North Alabama 75
- Feb 23, 2021 - Liberty 74 vs. North Alabama 54
- Feb 22, 2021 - Liberty 74 vs. North Alabama 54
- Feb 08, 2020 - Liberty 74 vs. North Alabama 56
- Jan 09, 2020 - Liberty 63 vs. North Alabama 52
- Feb 16, 2019 - Liberty 80 vs. North Alabama 70
- Jan 21, 2019 - Liberty 72 vs. North Alabama 47