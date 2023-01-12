Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Liberty

Current Records: North Alabama 9-8; Liberty 12-5

What to Know

The Liberty Flames are 8-0 against the North Alabama Lions since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. The Flames and North Alabama will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at Liberty Arena. Liberty is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The point spread favored Liberty on Sunday, but luck did not. They fell in a 62-59 heartbreaker to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

Meanwhile, North Alabama came up short against the Stetson Hatters on Saturday, falling 95-85.

This next contest looks promising for Liberty, who are favored by a full 18.5 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (9-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Flames are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flames as an 18-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Liberty have won all of the games they've played against North Alabama in the last nine years.