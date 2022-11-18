Who's Playing

Southern Miss @ Liberty

Current Records: Southern Miss 3-0; Liberty 2-1

What to Know

The Liberty Flames will stay at home another game and welcome the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Liberty Arena. Liberty has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Flames didn't have too much trouble with the North Carolina Central Eagles at home on Monday as they won 79-63. Liberty's guard Darius McGhee was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 27 points. McGhee had some trouble finding his footing against the Alabama Crimson Tide last Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles made easy work of the Loyola (LA) Wolfpack on Monday and carried off an 86-62 victory.

This next contest looks promising for Liberty, who are favored by a full 13.5 points. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's game on Monday, where they covered an 11.5-point spread.

Their wins bumped Liberty to 2-1 and Southern Miss to 3-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Liberty and Southern Miss clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Flames are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Flames, as the game opened with the Flames as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.