Who's Playing
Southern Miss @ Liberty
Current Records: Southern Miss 3-0; Liberty 2-1
What to Know
The Liberty Flames have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Liberty Arena.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Liberty and the North Carolina Central Eagles on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as the Flames wrapped it up with a 79-63 win at home. Liberty can attribute much of their success to guard Darius McGhee, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points. McGhee hadn't helped his team much against the Alabama Crimson Tide last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Southern Miss took their game against the Loyola (LA) Wolfpack on Monday by a conclusive 86-62 score.
Their wins bumped Liberty to 2-1 and Southern Miss to 3-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Flames and the Golden Eagles clash.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.