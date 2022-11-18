Who's Playing

Southern Miss @ Liberty

Current Records: Southern Miss 3-0; Liberty 2-1

What to Know

The Liberty Flames have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Liberty Arena.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Liberty and the North Carolina Central Eagles on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as the Flames wrapped it up with a 79-63 win at home. Liberty can attribute much of their success to guard Darius McGhee, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points. McGhee hadn't helped his team much against the Alabama Crimson Tide last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss took their game against the Loyola (LA) Wolfpack on Monday by a conclusive 86-62 score.

Their wins bumped Liberty to 2-1 and Southern Miss to 3-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Flames and the Golden Eagles clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.