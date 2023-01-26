Who's Playing
Stetson @ Liberty
Current Records: Stetson 11-8; Liberty 16-5
What to Know
The Liberty Flames are 8-2 against the Stetson Hatters since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Liberty and Stetson will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at Liberty Arena. The Flames are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
The North Florida Ospreys typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Liberty proved too difficult a challenge. Liberty took down North Florida 73-62.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Hatters beat the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 87-81 this past Saturday.
The wins brought Liberty up to 16-5 and Stetson to 11-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Liberty ranks 26th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.9 on average. Less enviably, Stetson is 45th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.5 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Liberty have won eight out of their last ten games against Stetson.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Liberty 88 vs. Stetson 82
- Jan 04, 2022 - Liberty 75 vs. Stetson 59
- Mar 05, 2021 - Liberty 77 vs. Stetson 64
- Jan 16, 2021 - Liberty 68 vs. Stetson 58
- Jan 15, 2021 - Stetson 65 vs. Liberty 59
- Mar 05, 2020 - Liberty 66 vs. Stetson 62
- Feb 22, 2020 - Liberty 77 vs. Stetson 49
- Jan 25, 2020 - Stetson 48 vs. Liberty 43
- Feb 05, 2019 - Liberty 57 vs. Stetson 54
- Jan 09, 2019 - Liberty 71 vs. Stetson 53