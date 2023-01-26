Who's Playing

Stetson @ Liberty

Current Records: Stetson 11-8; Liberty 16-5

What to Know

The Liberty Flames are 8-2 against the Stetson Hatters since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Liberty and Stetson will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at Liberty Arena. The Flames are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

The North Florida Ospreys typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Liberty proved too difficult a challenge. Liberty took down North Florida 73-62.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Hatters beat the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 87-81 this past Saturday.

The wins brought Liberty up to 16-5 and Stetson to 11-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Liberty ranks 26th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.9 on average. Less enviably, Stetson is 45th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Liberty have won eight out of their last ten games against Stetson.