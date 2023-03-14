Who's Playing

Villanova @ Liberty

Regular Season Records: Villanova 17-16; Liberty 26-8

What to Know

The Liberty Flames and the Villanova Wildcats are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 14 at Liberty Arena in the first round of the NIT. Liberty is out to keep their 16-game home win streak alive.

The Flames were just a bucket shy of a victory last week and fell 67-66 to the Kennesaw State Owls. One thing holding Liberty back was the mediocre play of guard Darius McGhee, who did not have his best game: he played for 37 minutes with 6-for-21 shooting and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, the contest between Villanova and the Creighton Bluejays last Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Villanova falling 87-74, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the defeat, Villanova had strong showings from forward Brandon Slater, who had 17 points, and forward Eric Dixon, who had 20 points along with seven rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Liberty is expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Flames are a 3-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Flames, as the game opened with the Flames as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.