Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 6-15, Lindenwood 9-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Eastern Illinois Panthers and the Lindenwood Lions are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robert F. Hyland Arena. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Eastern Illinois is coming into the match on the come-up as their tough season has now been buoyed by two straight wins. They came out on top against Western Illinois by a score of 71-59 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Lindenwood hadn't done well against SIUE recently (they were 0-5 in their previous five matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. Lindenwood came out on top in a nail-biter against SIUE , sneaking past 65-63. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Lions have posted since November 17, 2023.

Eastern Illinois' win ended a 14-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 6-15. As for Lindenwood, their victory bumped their record up to 9-12.

Eastern Illinois is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Lindenwood is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Eastern Illinois might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Lindenwood.

Odds

Lindenwood is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Eastern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

Eastern Illinois has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Lindenwood.