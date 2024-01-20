Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 8-10, Lindenwood 7-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri

What to Know

Eastern Illinois has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Eastern Illinois Panthers and the Lindenwood Lions will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robert F. Hyland Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Eastern Illinois found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell just short of the Leathernecks by a score of 63-60. Eastern Illinois has struggled against Western Illinois recently, as their game on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the Lions were the victim of a painful 78-59 defeat at the hands of the Cougars on Thursday. Lindenwood has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Panthers' loss dropped their record down to 8-10. As for the Lions, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-11 record this season.

Eastern Illinois came up short against Lindenwood when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 80-67. Can Eastern Illinois avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Lindenwood and Eastern Illinois both have 1 win in their last 2 games.