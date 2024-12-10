Who's Playing

Harris-Stowe Hornets @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: Harris-Stowe 0-0, Lindenwood 3-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri

Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Harris-Stowe Hornets will start their season against the Lindenwood Lions. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Robert F. Hyland Arena.

Lindenwood is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 102 points on Wednesday, they were much more limited against Ole Miss on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: Lindenwood lost to the Rebels, and Lindenwood lost bad. The score wound up at 86-53. The Lions were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

They dropped their record down to 3-6 with the loss, which was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Harris-Stowe, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.