Who's Playing

Little Rock Trojans @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: Little Rock 17-11, Lindenwood 8-20

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri

Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Little Rock Trojans and the Lindenwood Lions are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 24th at Robert F. Hyland Arena. Lindenwood is crawling into this matchup hobbled by six consecutive losses, while Little Rock will bounce in with six consecutive wins.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 20.9% better than the opposition, a fact Little Rock proved on Thursday. Everything went their way against the Redhawks as the Trojans made off with a 83-61 victory.

Meanwhile, Lindenwood pushed their score all the way to 82 on Thursday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They suffered a painful 106-82 loss at the hands of the Skyhawks.

The Trojans are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a massive bump to their 17-11 record this season. As for the Lions, their loss was their fourth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 8-20.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Little Rock have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Lindenwood, though, as they've been averaging only 32.1 rebounds per game. Given Little Rock's sizable advantage in that area, the Lions will need to find a way to close that gap.

Little Rock beat the Lions 80-66 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Little Rock since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Lindenwood has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Little Rock.