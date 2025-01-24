Halftime Report

Lindenwood and SE Missouri State have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 41-31, Lindenwood has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Lindenwood has yet to find success away from home, so they have something to prove. Victory is within reach; will this be their lucky break?

Who's Playing

SE Missouri State Redhawks @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: SE Missouri State 10-9, Lindenwood 8-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the SE Missouri State Redhawks and the Lindenwood Lions are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Robert F. Hyland Arena. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Redhawks will stroll into this one as the favorite.

SE Missouri State can't be too worried about heading out to take on Lindenwood: they just beat Tennessee Tech at home, who had been dominant on their own court up to that point. SE Missouri State walked away with a 77-70 victory over Tennessee Tech on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Lindenwood lost to Morehead State on the road by a decisive 82-65 margin on Saturday. The Lions have struggled against the Eagles recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Lindenwood struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January of 2024.

SE Missouri State now has a winning record of 10-9. As for Lindenwood, their loss dropped their record down to 8-11.

SE Missouri State came up short against Lindenwood in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, falling 58-54. Can SE Missouri State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

SE Missouri State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Lindenwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Lindenwood has won 3 out of their last 5 games against SE Missouri State.