Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: Southern Indiana 3-11, Lindenwood 6-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles and the Lindenwood Lions are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on December 31st at Robert F. Hyland Arena. Southern Indiana is hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.

Southern Indiana fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against SE Missouri State on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Redhawks by a score of 93-91. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18.5% better than the opposition, a fact Lindenwood proved last Friday. They steamrolled past the Regents 81-54 at home. The win was just what Lindenwood needed coming off of a 79-57 defeat in their prior contest.

The Screaming Eagles have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-11 record this season. As for the Lions, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a massive bump to their 6-7 record this season.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Southern Indiana have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Lindenwood, though, as they've been averaging only 33 rebounds per game. Given Southern Indiana's sizeable advantage in that area, Lindenwood will need to find a way to close that gap.

Southern Indiana beat Lindenwood 74-64 when the teams last played back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern Indiana since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Southern Indiana has won both of the games they've played against Lindenwood in the last 0 years.

  • Feb 11, 2023 - Southern Indiana 74 vs. Lindenwood 64
  • Jan 19, 2023 - Southern Indiana 81 vs. Lindenwood 65