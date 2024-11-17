Halftime Report

Stonehill needs a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They have jumped out to a quick 36-35 lead against Lindenwood.

Stonehill has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. We'll see if they can pull it off.

Who's Playing

Stonehill Skyhawks @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: Stonehill 2-3, Lindenwood 1-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The Stonehill Skyhawks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Lindenwood Lions at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Skyhawks will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Having struggled with three losses in a row, Stonehill finally turned things around against New Orleans on Friday. They blew past the Privateers, posting an 80-54 win. With the Skyhawks ahead 45-19 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Stonehill was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as New Orleans only posted seven.

Meanwhile, Lindenwood couldn't handle Robert Morris on Friday and fell 67-53. The Lions have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Stonehill's victory bumped their record up to 2-3. As for Lindenwood, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-3.

Odds

Stonehill is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Lindenwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

